Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.90

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and traded as low as $21.64. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 9,386 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 63,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.