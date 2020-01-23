MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

MVC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MVC Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut MVC Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MVC opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 17.16 and a quick ratio of 17.16. The company has a market cap of $164.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.71. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 53.41%. Analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is 104.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MVC Capital by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in MVC Capital by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MVC Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

