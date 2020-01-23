Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Up 10.2%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.62, 2,223,199 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,624,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

