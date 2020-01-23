National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 711,954 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.02.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit