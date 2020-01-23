National Bank Financial Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.35

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.35.

Shares of TSE TV traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 912,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,316. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

