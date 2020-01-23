National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EYE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on National Vision to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

EYE traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.03 and a beta of 1.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Vision by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in National Vision by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

