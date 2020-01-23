Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s share price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.42, approximately 129,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 163,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

