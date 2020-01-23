Navient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,753 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 880,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

