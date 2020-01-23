NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). NCS Multistage reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

In related news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 140,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,098. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.66.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

