Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.11, 518,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 557,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLTX. ValuEngine cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $540.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,166,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

