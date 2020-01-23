Nerva Hits Market Cap of $323,828.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $323,828.00 and $81.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036911 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About Nerva

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

