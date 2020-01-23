Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 122 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 112.07.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

