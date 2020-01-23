Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.66-1.66 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.66 EPS.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $326.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.03.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

