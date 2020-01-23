Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $426.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $377.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $23.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.60. 18,163,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

