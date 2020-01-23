New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.87.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EDU traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,436 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

