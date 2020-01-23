Newfoundland Capital Management Reduces Position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Newfoundland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,012 shares during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. comprises approximately 0.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 1.12% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 48.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 112.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 170,590 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRESY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 3,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative return on equity of 47.33% and a negative net margin of 32.79%.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

