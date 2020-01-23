NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NLNK stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. NewLink Genetics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 330,510 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

