NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Trading 10.8% Higher

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.26, 1,216,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 692,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

