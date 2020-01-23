Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Nexa Resources SA (TSE:NEXA)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.47, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

