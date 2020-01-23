NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $53.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

