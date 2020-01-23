NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 968.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

