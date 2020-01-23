NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

