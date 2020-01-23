Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 575,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

