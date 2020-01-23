Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6777 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.