Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,792 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 401.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 763.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,588. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

