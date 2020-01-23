Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 207 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,300,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after buying an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 5,697,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

