Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 47,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,855 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 572,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 479,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 263,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,167. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $30.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.