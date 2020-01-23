Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will post $180.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners posted sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $656.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $659.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $866.30 million, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $902.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million.

NBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 140,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,352,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBLX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,907. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

