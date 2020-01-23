Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $4.41. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 182,410 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

