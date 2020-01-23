Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $4.41. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 182,410 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
