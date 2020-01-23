Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Northeast Bancorp an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $20.63 on Monday. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Northeast Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northeast Bancorp (NBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.