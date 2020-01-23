Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $455.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

NOC opened at $375.32 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $262.77 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

