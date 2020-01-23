Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,659,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,795. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Novavax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $435,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

