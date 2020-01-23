Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 54,904,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 669% from the previous session’s volume of 7,141,232 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $5.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $315.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

