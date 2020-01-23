Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Reaches $4.57 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $178,674.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bittrex, Upbit, WazirX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bitbns, Bitrue, Binance, BITBOX, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

