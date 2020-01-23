Nwam LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.42. 452,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

