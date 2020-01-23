Nwam LLC Acquires 26,158 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,376,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,709,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 380,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 335,887 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 719,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period.

FAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 514,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,513. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

