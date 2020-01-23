Nwam LLC Acquires 7,990 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $3,783,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,895.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 40,401 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 994,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.