Nwam LLC Buys 421 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,515. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

