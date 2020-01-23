Nwam LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 88,708,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,872,250. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

