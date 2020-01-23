Nwam LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 198,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0691 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

