Nwam LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,901,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,440,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,775,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,203. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

