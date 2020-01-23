Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Trading Down 6.7%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77, approximately 15,155,104 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,466,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $902.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $35,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

