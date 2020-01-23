Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OPI. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

