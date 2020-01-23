Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issues Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $390.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

