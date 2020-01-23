Olivier Pomel Sells 62,500 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DDOG traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 1,799,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,034. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

