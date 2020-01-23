OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $0.77

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $107.65 million and approximately $61.21 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00009193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Ovis, Braziliex and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Upbit, FCoin, Bancor Network, DigiFinex, BigONE, Independent Reserve, COSS, CoinEx, ABCC, Neraex, TDAX, Tokenomy, Crex24, ZB.COM, BitBay, DDEX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Zebpay, Kucoin, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Binance, Exmo, Coinnest, Iquant, IDCM, AirSwap, Huobi, Hotbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DragonEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ovis, Tidex, Koinex, Liqui, CoinBene, OKEx, Coinsuper, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, IDAX, ChaoEX, BitMart, BX Thailand, Kyber Network, Coinone, C2CX, Bithumb, B2BX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bitbns, Braziliex, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

