OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.90

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.90 and traded as high as $54.00. OMV shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 2,857 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OMV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of OMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get OMV alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.