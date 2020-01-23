On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of 1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTIV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

