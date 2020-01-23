Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Onespan stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 33,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Onespan has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $762.62 million, a PE ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,660. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the third quarter valued at $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 174,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the second quarter valued at about $2,260,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Onespan in the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

