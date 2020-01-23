Ontology (ONT) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007498 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Bibox and Indodax. Ontology has a market cap of $399.45 million and $77.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Upbit, Gate.io, BitMart, HitBTC, Hotbit, BCEX, Bitbns, Bibox, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.